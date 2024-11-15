Tory councillor to stand as independent in ‘dog eat dog’ 2025 Bucks local elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Conservative councillor has quit the party to stand as an independent candidate in Buckinghamshire’s local elections in May 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diana Blamires said she was not selected by the Tories and will not be affiliated to any political party as she stands for re-election in Winslow.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I have a reputation for asking challenging questions in council meetings and getting things done. Political focus is on Buckingham and Aylesbury. I will be the much-needed voice for Winslow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor is among a string of Tories in Buckinghamshire Council’s majority bloc to miss out on re-selection as the unitary authority goes from 147 to 97 councillors at next year’s elections.

Diana Blamires has left the Tory party. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

A council source told the LDRS: “A number of high-profile Conservatives haven’t been selected. There are also too many Lib Dems for the reduced number of places available.

“It’s dog eat dog with councillors who are friends going up against each other for selection and only one being selected. There may be more councillors who decide to stand as independents.”

Councillor Blamires, who lives in Winslow, was a member of the council’s education select committee where she led a working party to help improve information for parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-two, along with Councillor Gareth Williams, also led the release of a further £5 million from the council’s reserves for pothole repairs earlier this year.

Diana Blamires. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

As she leaves the Tories, Councillor Blamires pledged to continue speaking up for Winslow amid the ‘threat of overdevelopment with housebuilders queuing up to build homes because of the new rail line’.

She said: “I’m a huge supporter of the new railway but residents are concerned about the impact this will have on parking.”

Her exit from the Conservatives was welcomed by Independent and leader of the council’s IMPACT Alliance Stuart Wilson, who has called for more unaffiliated councillors to stand for election in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It takes a lot of courage to stand as an Independent. It also demonstrates a commitment to put people before politics.”

Councillor Wilson claimed Independents in Buckinghamshire were ‘very happy’ to work with others and said he and Councillor Blamires had spoken about ‘what it means to be an Independent’.

He added: “With Diana Blamires as their Independent Councillor, Winslow will have an experienced local champion in Buckinghamshire Council who will put Winslow first.”

Councillor Blamires, who joined the council in 2021, will not be part of any political group for the remainder of her council term and will no longer sit on the education committee, health and adult social care committee or police and crime panel.