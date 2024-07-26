Three Aylesbury routes included in council's full list of weekly roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Aylesbury routes have been included in the council’s full list of scheduled weekly roadworks.

Bucks Council has released its full list of scheduled works for the week starting (29 July).

This list does not include work being undertaken by utility companies or emergency road closures. Bucks Council’s list is subject to change at short notice.

Here is the full list:

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Berkhampstead Road, Chesham (Thursday 25 July to Monday 12 August)Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch Works

-Marsh Lane, Taplow (Monday 22 July to Friday 2 August)Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)Traffic calming works using a combination of both two-way and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8am to 5pm.

-Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday 29 July to Friday 6 December)Traffic calming works using a Road Closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

The works will be carried out in the follow phases:

-The Middleway 29/07/24 to 13/08/2024 (Rutland Avenue to Rowliff Road)

-Rutland Avenue 14/08/2024 to 30/08/2024 (Laburnum Rd to Rutland Avenue)

-Rutland Avenue 02/09/2024 to 18/09/2024 (Copyground Lane to Booker Lane)

-Spearing Road 19/09/2024 to 18/10/2024 (Cross Road to Rutland Avenue)

-Rutland Avenue 21/10/2024 to 25/10/2024 (Outside Mosque)

-Rutland Avenue 28/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (Albion Road to Laburnum Road)

-Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

-Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

Spearing Road 04/12/2024

Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road)

-Surface Dressing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by various days of sweeping to clear the loose stones and then further time to re-install the road markings. These works will take place over a 2/3 week period depending on the collection of loose stone. Please see the current works that are in progress for next week.

-B4009 Lower Icknield Way, Bledlow (Monday 29 July)Stud installation works following the Surface Dressing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

-A413 Amersham Road, Chalfont St Giles (Wednesday 31 July)Stud installation works following the Surface Dressing Headline Treatment Works using a road closure in place 8pm to 5am.

-Hitcham Lane, Burnham (Monday 29 July)Surface dressing headline treatment works using a road closure in place 7am to 7pm.

-Brays Lane, Hyde Heath (Monday 29 July)Surface dressing headline treatment works using a road closure in place 7am to 7pm.

Micro-Surfacing Headline Treatment Works

The headline treatment for this programme will commence on the dates below and will be followed by sweeping to clear the loose stones after one week. Ironwork adjustments and road markings will be carried out two weeks after the surface treatment.

-York Place, Aylesbury (Monday 29 July)Micro-surfacing headline treatment works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Northern Road, Aylesbury (Monday 29 July to Tuesday 30 July)Micro-surfacing headline treatment Works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm

Wood Lane Close, Iver (Wednesday 31 July)Micro-surfacing remedial works using a road closure in place 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Boundary Road, Wooburn Green (Wednesday 31 July to Thursday 1 August)Micro-surfacing remedial works using a road closure in place 9:30am to 2:00pm.

Lock Road, Marlow (Thursday 1 August)Micro-surfacing remedial works using a road closure in place 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Mill Road, Marlow (Thursday 1 August to Friday 2 August)Micro-surfacing remedial works using a road closure in place 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Capital Maintenance Road Lining Works

Stock Road, Whaddon (Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 1 August)Road lining works using a stop & go traffic management in place 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Swanbourne Road, Swanbourne (Monday 22 July to Tuesday 6 August)Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 6am.

Mursley Road/, Stewkley (Tuesday 23 July to Tuesday 6 August)Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 6am.

A355 Amersham to Beaconsfield (Friday 2 August to Friday 16 August)Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 6am.

B4032 High Street Stewkley (Monday 29 August to Monday 12 August)Road lining works using a road closure traffic management in place 6pm to 6am.

Road Safety Footway Improvement works

Ellen Road, Aylesbury (Monday 22 July to Friday 30 August)Footway improvement works using phased footway closures and stop and go traffic management in place 8am to 6pm.

A355 Amersham Road, Beaconsfield ( Wednesday 17 July to Friday 16 August)

Footway improvement works:17 July to 26 July – Works to be undertaken using road narrows and localised traffic management in place 8am - 6pm.29 July to 17 August – Works to be undertaken using multi-way traffic lights in place 8am - 6pm.

Drainage Works

Five Points Roundabout (Wood Lane) (Monday 15 July to Friday 16 August)Drainage improvement works using a 24/7 road closure.

Structure Works

