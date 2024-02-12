Three Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of roadworks this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three road improvement projects in Aylesbury have been included in Bucks Council’s list of roadworks this week.

Starting today (12 February), work is continuing in Craigwell Avenue and work to improve the pedestrian crossing on Bicester Road has been authorised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury locations have also been included in the council’s ongoing street lighting improvement project.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Bucks Council’s list of roadworks only includes work from its improvement scheme and does not note roadworks set up by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Some work is subject to change at short notice.

Here is the council’s full list:

Conventional Surfacing works

Lots of road improvement work is planned

-Station Road, Cheddington (Monday 22 January to Tuesday 13 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Arch Way, High Wycombe – (Monday 5 February to Tuesday 13 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Bishopstone, Bishopstone – (Tuesday 13 February to Friday 23 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8:30am and 5pm from Tuesday 13 to Friday 16 February, and between 9am and 3:30pm from Monday 19 to Friday 23 February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Treadaway Hill, Flackwell Heath – (Thursday 15 February to Tuesday 27 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Hughenden Road, High Wycombe – (Wednesday 14 February to Friday 16 February)

Conventional surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 5:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Osier Way / Top Angel, Buckingham – (Monday 12 February to Sunday 10 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a combination of two-way temporary traffic lights and a road closure. The two-way lights will be in place 24/7 from Monday 12 February to Monday 26 February. A 24/7 road closure will be in place from Monday 26 February to Sunday 10 March.

-Westcott Road, Ashdendon – (Thursday 15 February to Friday 1 March)

Conventional surfacing works using a 24/7 road closure.

Footways resurfacing works

-Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury (Monday 13 November to Friday 16 February)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-North Road / Windmill Lane, Widmer (Monday 8 January to Saturday 23 February)

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals in operation between 9am and 3pm.

-Market Hill, Buckingham (Monday 22 January to Friday 16 February)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footway resurfacing works using multi-way traffic signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Thorney Lane South, Iver (Monday 22 January to Friday 23 February)

Footway resurfacing works using a footpath closure and multi-way traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

-Gold Hill West, Chalfont St Peter – (Monday 12 February to Saturday 16 March)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure between 9:30am and 3pm.

Network Safety Works

-Bicester Road, Aylesbury - from Edge Street to Southern Road (Monday 12 February to Friday 16 February)

Upgrades to the existing pedestrian crossing point, installing a new crossing point, high friction surfacing and carrying out lining refreshment using three-way signals. In operation between 8:30am and 5pm. The high friction and lining works will be undertaken at night on 15 and 16 February using three-way temporary traffic lights between 8pm and 6am.

Street Lighting Works

Marlow – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Aylesbury – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Beaconsfield – various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)