These are Thames Valley Police’s priorities to help keep the people of Aylesbury safe

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has announced his priorities to help keep the people of Aylesbury safe.

The details were contained in Commissioner Barber’s local policing budget for the year ahead.

The force’s budget is set to rise to nearly £600 million in the next financial year, with half of that money coming from taxpayers.

Commissioner Barber is seeking a council tax increase, which he says is balanced against additional costs to cover increased National Insurance contributions and inflation.

Community safety and protecting people and property have been announced as Commissioner Barber’s priorities, based on the results of a local crime survey which asked “if council tax increases, which areas would you most like to see your contributions used for?”

Neighbourhood policing topped this survey, and was selected as the preference by 1,923 respondents, followed by crime prevention, which was chosen 1,724 times.

“As your Police and Crime Commissioner, it is my responsibility to ensure that the police have the resources they need to deliver on those priorities,” Commissioner Barber said.

“Setting the policing budget remains a complex process and is particularly challenging this year given the uncertainty of funding from the Home Office.

“Despite seeing a cash increase in central Government funding, due to inflationary pressures it falls short of the amount necessary to maintain current levels of policing, let alone deliver the increases that we would all want to see in the Thames Valley.

“In order to maintain policing levels, keep communities safe and address the policing priorities of residents identified through my ongoing local crime survey, I have made the decision to increase Council Tax contributions by 27 pence per week for a Band D property.

“This increase will ensure that we can continue to put more police officers into frontline roles to protect communities, people and property across the Thames Valley.

“Previous investment made through last year’s policing budget has enabled us to recruit more frontline police officers across the Force, alongside the delivery of a Thames Valley wide programme to help tackle and deter young people from knife crime.”

More than 2,700 residents of the Thames Valley responded to the local crime survey. The budget will be presented to the Police and Crime Panel today (24 January) prior to being finalised.