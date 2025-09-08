Thames Valley Police facing £2.5m overspend, new report warns

Thames Valley Police is facing a £2.48 million overspend, with a report warning it could affect victim support and crime prevention.

A financial update, presented to Buckinghamshire Council’s Police and Crime Panel, said that while the force is working to save £15.4 million in 2025/26, rising costs and funding uncertainty threaten its long-term stability.

The extra costs are being driven by maternity related expenses, staff insurance contributions, ill-health pensions and forensic outsourcing.

On top of this, a recent 4.2 per cent pay rise for officers and staff will add another £500,000 that has not yet been built into forecasts, despite extra money from the Home Office.

The report said these pressures are undermining budget stability and increasing the risk of future shortfalls. It also warned the force must keep a close eye on costs and efficiency.

Even so, the force insists it remains on track to deliver £15.4 million in savings this year.

Linda Waters, Thames Valley Police’s Director of Finance, set out the challenges of hitting those savings.

She said uncertainty around the comprehensive spending review was making planning difficult, particularly for neighbourhood policing.

The report stated: “While £15.4m in savings is targeted for 2025/26, the additional £12m planned across 2026/27 to 2028/29 depends on the maturity and successful implementation of strategic initiatives, some of which are still in development.

“Balancing cost reduction with maintaining service quality and operational effectiveness remains a core challenge.

“The absence of Home Office funding for capital schemes significantly limits our ability to maintain aging estates and keep pace with technological advancements.

“Without this support, necessary upgrades and replacements can only be financed through borrowing, which places additional strain on our operational budget.”

The update warned that financial pressures could directly affect frontline services.

Budget limits may reduce the force’s ability to respond quickly to community needs, while delays in confirming funding and staffing for neighbourhood policing could weaken local crime prevention.

Victim support, safeguarding and community outreach services could also be scaled back if pressures continue.

Heavier workloads with fewer resources may affect service quality, which the report said could damage public confidence.

It also cautioned that inflation and wider uncertainty may delay investment in new technology and infrastructure that could help the force work more efficiently.

Despite these risks, the force said it remains committed to protecting public services and making the most of limited resources.

The report will be discussed at the Police and Crime Panel of Buckinghamshire Council, on Friday.