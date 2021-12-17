Talented Long Crendon schoolgirl claims Christmas card decoration prize

A talented Long Crendon schoolgirl won Buckingham MP Greg Smith' s Christmas card decorating competition.

Florrie, eight, will now see hundreds of her cards distributed across Aylesbury Vale to people within the Buckingham MP's constituency.

Her design stood out as it created a striking purple night time scene of the House of Commons.

Florrie

It also easily passed the Westminster-themed criteria the MP set to the creative youngsters in Bucks who entered.

Last Friday (December 10), Mr Smith presented Florrie with her winning card and an additional prize at Long Crendon School.

He said: "I was delighted to drop into Long Crendon School earlier to present Florrie, aged eight, with her prize for winning my 2021 Christmas Card competition.