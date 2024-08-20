Supermarket to close for entire year as council archives leave Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tesco will temporarily close its High Wycombe superstore for close to a year during works to help relocate the Buckinghamshire archives to the town.

Tesco will shut its doors from October 2024 to autumn 2025 while a full refit of the ground floor of the supermarket takes place.

During the closure, Tesco will open a temporary ‘Express’ store in the Eden Shopping Centre to maintain its presence in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco is downsizing its current Wycombe superstore into the ground floor only and has renegotiated its lease with Buckinghamshire Council, which owns the building.

Tesco will be downsizing as part of the move, photo from Adobe Stock

The move is to allow the upper floors of the Tesco building to be repurposed into council offices and as the new home of the county archives.

The archives are currently stored at the council’s Walton Street offices in Aylesbury, but the rooms housing the documents and artefacts – some of which are 800 years old – have reached capacity.

Councillor John Chilver, the council’s cabinet member for accessible housing and resources said: “This is fantastic news for High Wycombe residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only do they retain a much-used supermarket, they will also benefit from the relocation of an important cultural and historical treasure trove, right on their doorstep in the form of the Buckinghamshire Archives.

“We know how important this supermarket is to residents and helping to ensure its retained presence in the heart of the town centre provides a clear indication of our commitment to supporting positive change within the town.”

Bucks Council currently has maps, photographs, electoral registers and other records in the old Aylesbury building.