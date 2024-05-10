Secretary of State rejects plans for 21-flat apartment complex in Aylesbury after developer appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build 21 new apartments have been dismissed by the Government after an appeal from a development company.

Tapestart Limited appealed to the Secretary of State’s office in the hope that plans for a new apartment complex in Watermead would be approved.

Bucks Council rejected proposals that would have seen 21 flats with associated parking erected in Watermead Car Park. Developers wanted to reallocate the car park making certain spots available to the public while others would be private spaces reserved for people living in the apartments.

Today (10 May), an inspector representing the Secretary of State dismissed the appeal which was submitted in February 2024.

A key grievance put forward in the developer’s 24-page statement to the Secretary of State, was frustration regarding the changes in the council’s preference for houses over apartments.

As initial discussions between council officials and the company led the developer to believe that apartments would be prefered to housing. However, when its application was rejected, apartments were no longer seen as a priority for the authority, which is only green stamping projects which fit within its Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

Due to the six-year length of time between the plans first being proposed and its rejection, the developer feels it should not be penalised for the council’s change of policy. But in conclusion an inspector wrote today: “Despite those regrettable circumstances, the appeal decision must be made in

light of the development plan at this time.”

A representative of the developer made light of this issue in the appeal statement by quoting Alan Bennett, writing: As for the substance of the Council’s preference for houses over flats, we are reminded of what Alan Bennett, the playwright, said, when asked if he was gay or straight – “That’s like asking a parched man who’s been crawling across the desert for three days whether he’d like Evian or Perrier”.”

Other potential issues were raised by the council, local parish council and residents, leading the developer to amend its proposals throughout the extended application process.

Chair of Watermead Parish Council, Sue Severn, said in May 2023: “This development would have blighted the community. Watermead is renowned for being the most attractive community in Aylesbury with its lovely pastel-coloured houses, lakes and numerous walks and green spaces. A three storey block of flats would’ve been totally out of keeping with the distinctive character of the area.

"It would have caused chronic parking problems and made the rush hour tailbacks impossibly long. Residents made it clear to us, and the council agreed, that we should fight this proposal. We are delighted this application has been refused.”

In total, 279 residents objected the plans, while only one comment in support of the scheme was received.