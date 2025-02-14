Revealed: The councillors who attend the most and fewest meetings in Buckinghamshire

Only 11 Buckinghamshire councillors have been to all meetings they were expected to attend in the last year, new data shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, around two thirds of members have been to 75 per cent of expected meetings or more, and all but 16 councillors have at least 50 per cent attendance.

The data, published by Buckinghamshire Council, covers the period from 26 February, 2024, to 10 February, 2025 and does not include this week’s meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attendance rates represent the number of meetings councillors attended out of those they were expected at in their capacity as committee members.

Bucks Council

Those with 100 per cent attendance over the period are from across the political spectrum and include Adam Poland-Goodyer (Aylesbury West), Alan Turner (Risboroughs), Imran Hussain (Totteridge and Bowerdean), Jonathan Waters (Penn Wood and Old Amersham) and Julia Wassell (Totteridge and Bowerdean).

The other 100 per cent attendees were Majid Hussain (Booker, Cressex and Castlefield), Mark Turner (Chiltern Villages), Mimi Harker (Great Missenden), Richard Newcombe (Wendover, Halton & Stoke Mandeville), Robin Stuchbury (Buckingham West) and Sarfaraz Khan Raja (Terriers & Amersham Hill).

The data for the period also shows that Stuart Wilson attended the most council meetings of any councillor with 48, followed by Councillor Stuchbury (43), Phil Gomm (40), Councillor Newcombe (38) and Tony Green (37).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures come just 11 weeks before the local elections on 1 May, when residents across Buckinghamshire will vote in councillors to represent them on the council, which reduces from 147 members to 97.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury had a 100% attendance record

Some of the top attendees pointed out that going to meetings is only part of a councillor’s role and that the data does not show the work they do ‘behind the scenes’ for residents.

Besides their mountains of casework, councillors also attend the council’s many sub-committees and working parties, which do not feature in the statistics and are often held virtually.

Conservative Councillor Newcombe told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I believe making decisions at council and committees is the core function of a councillor even though there is a lot more to the role. So, turning up is key.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not all Bucks councillors are in good health, while others have work, family and other commitments that make it difficult for them to attend meetings.

Councillor Emily Culverhouse told the LDRS: “I work full time and occasionally I have to go away with my children. It doesn’t mean I don’t work hard for my residents.

“I am busy barrister with a busy practice, so I am often in court. We get so many emails and calls from residents on a regular basis, so we have a lot to do.”

At 18 per cent, Councillor Culverhouse, who represents Chess Valley ward, has one of the lowest attendance rates of all councillors during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative is one of only six councillors whose attendance rate since February last year was 25 per cent or less.

It should be pointed out that one of the six is Councillor Jonathan Rush, who passed away in December last year.

The former community board chairman and member for Chalfont St Peter had 25 per cent attendance.

Chiltern Ridges Councillor Jane MacBean addressed her own 25 per cent attendance rate by pointing out that she contested the Bishop Auckland seat in County Durham, about five hours away from Buckinghamshire, during last year’s general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of this, she stepped down as chair of the health and adult social care select committee and also asked to be removed from the planning committee, although her request was not granted despite one of her colleagues being ‘better placed’ to attend the planning meetings.

Councillor MacBean told the LDRS: “Attending full council and community board meetings is often the final step in a long process on numerous projects but is not where the real detailed work is done.”

She said the attendance figures ‘did not take into account’ the hundreds of emails, phone calls, virtual working group and committee meetings and in-person meetings she attended with residents and officers over the last year.

She added: “I have a reputation as being one of the hardest working councillors and throughout the general election campaign I ensured that all casework was dealt with and any work streams were kept on track.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the year from March 2023, Councillor MacBean had a much higher attendance rate of 86 per cent, only missing four of 28 expected meetings.

For the period from February 26, 2024, the councillors with the lowest attendance rates were Conservative Marcus Angell (17 per cent), Independent Matt Knight (14 per cent) and Conservative Nick Naylor (nine per cent).

Ryemead and Micklefield Councillor Knight is understood to have moved ‘out of the area’ but could not be contacted, while Farnham Common and Burnham Beeches Councillor Naylor told the LDRS the reason for his own low attendance was ‘confidential’ and that the council was aware.

The November full council meeting heard how due to ‘personal circumstances’ Councillor Naylor had been unable to attend a meeting since 6 June, 2024, with his six-month absence period expiring on 6 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council approved a dispensation for his absence and agreed it be extended to the end of the municipal year.

West Wycombe Councillor Angell could not be contacted, however his Independent ward colleague Councillor Darren Hayday did answer his phone.

Councillor Hayday told the LDRS: “He’s not done anything. He doesn’t attend meetings. The Conservative group knows about his low attendance.

“He’s gone to just enough not to get kicked off. Myself and Orsolya have done his work for the last four years. We are absolutely livid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the top attendees including Councillor Mark Turner said they ‘understood’ members might have pre-planned holidays or may be senior corporate staff in large companies who require time off and may occasionally miss meetings.

However, he also said: “Some councillors’ attendance is very shabby and with elections on the first of May it is a good time for residents to see who is doing the hard work.”

Another of the top attendees, Councillor Julia Wassell, said she tried to plan any holidays around meetings, adding that the four roles of a councillor in her view were committees, being a community leader, casework and campaigning.

She said: “Another consideration is those that attend but stay silent or talk rubbish. With that in mind I must commend Councillor Stuchbury for being by far the top attender with more meetings to attend than any other councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, the Conservatives are in such a large majority, they don’t all need to attend to win the vote. So, in terms of top performers the opposition are 50 per cent of those, even though we are a tiny minority. The lowest performers are mainly Conservatives, but a few have not been well, so must be excused.”

Councilor Majid Hussain told the LDRS he was ‘pleased’ to see his 100 per cent attendance record reflect his ‘strong commitment’ to work and residents.

He said: “Attending meetings is a crucial part of the role, as it enables councillors to stay informed, participate in decision-making, and advocate effectively on behalf of the community.

“While I do take holidays, I make it a priority to plan them around my meetings to ensure my responsibilities are met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond attendance, councillors also dedicate significant time to behind-the-scenes work, including engaging with residents, addressing casework, and collaborating with local organisations to tackle community issues.”