Resident lodges complaint against Bucks Council over poor street lighting leading to anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bucks man has reported anti-social behaviour to Buckinghamshire Council due to ‘street lights not working’ near his home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the council was found to be at ‘fault’ for how it responded to his complaints and reports about faulty lighting.

The resident, known only as Mr X, had his complaint about the council’s processes upheld by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator, which investigates complaints against local authorities, said the faults caused Mr X ‘an injustice because of avoidable inconvenience’.

Bucks Council

However, it also said Bucks Council had taken ‘adequate steps’ to remedy Mr X’s injustice before its involvement.

During 2023, Mr X made reports on FixMyStreet about lights not working on several streets near his property, including a main road.

The Ombudsman said he complained of a ‘high level of anti-social behaviour’ near his home because the area was ‘in darkness and not properly lit’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr X disputed the council’s initial claim streetlights were working, which was due to an error with recording reports that was subsequently resolved.

A Buckinghamshire Council spokesperson told the LDRS: “As the Ombudsman found in his investigation, the council has already offered an explanation and apology to the customer in regard to this matter and the concerns raised have already been responded to.”

The council said it also followed up with the resident to check problems with streetlights had been resolved.

It added: “We are pleased that the Ombudsman is satisfied with the actions the council has taken in regard to this matter.”