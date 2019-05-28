Reshuffle at Buckinghamshire County Council for final year

The Council, which is entering it's final year before it is amalgamated into the new Buckinghamshire Council, has announced it's cabinet for the upcoming year.

A Cabinet reshuffle, announced at Buckinghamshire County Council's annual meeting by Leader Martin Tett yesterday (Thursday), brings two new Members on board as the authority starts its final year in office.

Anita Cranmer (Beaconsfield) succeeds Mike Appleyard overseeing the Education and Skills portfolio, while Gareth Williams (Amersham and Chesham Bois) succeeds Noel Brown looking after the Community Engagement and Public Health portfolio.

Mike Appleyard (The Wooburns, Bourne End and Hedsor) will be joining the County Council's Health and Social Care Select Committee, and Noel (Chess Valley) will be supporting Gareth Williams as Deputy Cabinet Member.

Other new Deputy Cabinet appointments include Ralph Bagge (Stoke Poges and Wexham) in the Resources portfolio, Arif Hussain (Terriers and Amersham Hill) in the Education and Skills portfolio and, fresh from her Chairmanship, Netta Glover (Wing) becomes Deputy Cabinet Member for Children's Services.

Leader Martin Tett said: "It's fantastic to announce a strengthened Cabinet for the year ahead, to help lead the County Council into its 131st and final year, and put us in a strong position for the new Buckinghamshire Council in 2020. I pay tribute to both Mike Appleyard and Noel Brown for their excellent contributions over the years."

Anita Cranmer said she counted it a privilege and delight to join the Cabinet's Education and Skills portfolio. "I will work to achieve the vision for our county of excellent outcomes for everyone in our education system," she said.

Gareth Williams said: "I'm really delighted and honoured to take the challenge of improving public health and engaging with our communities in the lead-up to a new unitary council."

The County Council, established in 1889 and celebrating its 130th birthday this year, enters its final year as a local authority before it is dissolved, along with the four district councils, and the new unitary Buckinghamshire Council is established on 1 April 2020.