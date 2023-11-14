The repair work to four of Bourton Park’s footbridges is now complete, the 18-month long project included repairs to steel and structural timbers, replacement handrails, balustrade, spindles, and decking.

Additional repair work has been identified as more decay was revealed within one of the bridges leading from the Bourton Road.

At Environment Committee on the 19th December 2022, Members agreed with a Structural Engineer’s recommendation that bridge no. 2 be removed and not replaced due to the proximity of bridge no. 1, that already crosses the River Great Ouse.

The Town Council’s Greenspaces Team inspect the park’s footbridges on a weekly basis and any safety hazards are dealt with immediately, or the relevant bridge is closed until the necessary repairs are made. The Town Council aims to keep bridge no. 1 open and operational until a new section of path can be created linking the footpath from the Bourton Road (kissing gate entrance) to bridge no. 1.

