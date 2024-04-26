Relief for motorists as no Aylesbury routes are included on shortened list of planned council roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No Aylesbury routes have been included in Bucks Council’s full list of planned roadworks for the week starting 29 April.

However, motorists should be aware the council’s full list does not include work being carried out by utility companies.

Other nearby council projects are still ongoing next week including the major construction on London Road in Aston Clinton.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Here is the council’s full list:

Surface Dressing Preparation Works

-Amersham Road, Chalfont St. Giles (Monday 29 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

-Dudley Lane, Skirmett (Tuesday 30 April to Wednesday 1 May)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

-School wig wag units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections/reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Drainage Works

-Bois Moor Road, Chesham Bois (Monday 4 March to Friday 3 May)

Drainage repair works using multi-way temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Structures Works

-A412 Denham Road, Iver Heath (Wednesday 1 May to Friday 10 May)

Culvert investigation works using temporary traffic lights. In operation between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Road Safety Maintenance Works

-A40 White Hill, Wooburn Moor (Monday 29 April to Tuesday 30 April)

Safety barrier repair works using two-way temporary traffic signals. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A40 Oxford Road Denham (A413 Amersham to M40 Junction) (Monday 29 April to Thursday 2 May)

Road lining refreshment works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)