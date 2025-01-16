‘Record number’ of Independents standing for Bucks Council in upcoming elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘record number’ of Independents have announced they are standing at the local elections in Buckinghamshire.

With just over 100 days to go until the 1 May vote, a group of at least 25 unaffiliated candidates have put themselves forward.

The group, who say they are ‘shunning party politics’, counts ex-Conservative, Labour and Green members among its ranks.

“For too long politics has dominated the council chamber,” said Councillor Stuart Wilson, who leads the Independents in Buckinghamshire Council.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he said: “We need a fresh start with decisions being made on merit.

“Not the pathetic spectacle of councillors being whipped to all vote the same way as their leader like a herd of sheep.”

Recent council meetings have descended into shouting matches between councillors of different parties.

Members have also been criticised for packing agendas with overtly political motions of little substance.

The Independents lining up to ‘put people before politics’ include several well-known political figures who have defected from their former parties.

Among them are Khalil Ahmed, who quit Labour last year before standing for the Workers Party of Britain party in Wycombe in the general election.

Another ex-Wycombe mayor Trevor Snaith – a former Lib Dem – has also now ditched Labour to become independent, while current Bucks councillor Diana Blamires in Wing left the Conservatives to join the Indy group last year.

In Iver, Councillor Paul Griffin is also standing as an Independent, as are Councillor Ed Gemmell (Hazlemere), Alison Wheelhouse (Beaconsfield) and Penny Drayton (The Wooburns, Bourne End and Hedsor).

Another new Independent is Great Missenden Parish Councillor Catherine Bunting, who stood for the Green Party in Wycombe in last year’s general election.

“The Green Party has implemented some policies that don’t quite align with me,” the Independent told the LDRS, explaining she wanted to ‘hear from residents not the party leader’.

She said this was mainly due to the ‘Green Party now supporting HS2’, the controversial high speed railway line from London to Birmingham, which caused sinkholes to appear near her Great Missenden ward as construction progressed through Buckinghamshire.

Councillor Bunting added: “I don’t ever want to be in a position where I feel a personal conflict between agreeing with my party over what I feel is right.

“I’m standing as an independent because I’m in this for our community, and I will always put our community first.”

The number of councillors on the Conservatives-controlled unitary authority will decrease from 147 to 97 after the elections.

With 25 Independent candidates announced and more expected to come forward in the coming weeks, Councillor Wilson is hopeful about their chances.

The Independent claimed unaffiliated councillors ‘voted with their conscience’ rather than ‘playing a game of follow my leader’ and urged others to join his group.

He added: “For Independents their top priority is always the best outcome for residents no matter how big or small the issue.

“Since the last election in 2021, we have worked extensively on a cross-party basis, led initiatives and lent our support to all political groups.”

A spokesperson for Wycombe Constituency Labour Party said: “Labour will be standing excellent candidates in the council elections in May, and are the only choice for residents in Buckinghamshire who want real change after years of Tory decline.”

Martin Tett, the leader of the Buckinghamshire Council Conservative Group, said: “Anyone who puts themselves forward for election deserves to be commended. But I worry as the term ‘independent’ can be very misleading.

“Currently in Bucks most are part of the Labour Party’s political group and vote with Labour on very many issues.

“I doubt most people choosing to vote so called ‘independent’ would be comfortable with the fact that in so many cases they are actually voting to support policies with which they would fundamentally disagree.

“In other councils we see ‘Rainbow coalitions’ result in poor financial management and ultimately cuts to services.

“The Conservatives on Buckinghamshire Council are a team of local residents focused on making Buckinghamshire a great place to live, work and bring up a family.”

A Liberal Democrats spokesperson said the party was unable to comment.