Prime Minister Theresa May pops into local farm shop

Buckmoorend Farm Shop & Kitchen on the Missenden Road on the Chequers Estate at Butlers Cross had a surprise visit on Saturday – Prime Minister Theresa May and husband Philip.

They popped in for about 30 minutes in the late afternoon causing quite a stir and sense of excitement with customers in the shop and kitchen and treated themselves to some locally produced ice creams – Peanut Butter and Mint Chocolate Chip flavours!

With the recent passing of the Agriculture Bill setting out the future of investment in farming, Theresa May was extremely interested to talk to third generation farmer Daniel, and Philip expressed great concern about the effects of a wet winter and very dry summer on production.

It was all very light hearted though and there was even some time for a bit of jokey banter with the security team about the number of Buckmoorend’s delicious home-made sausage rolls they had managed to eat while they were waiting for her!

Buckmoorend Farm Shop have recently expanded to include a brand-new kitchen facility – open at the weekends 10am to 4pm serving a daily hot dish with their super tasty home-reared meats, and teas and coffees for shoppers and walkers on the Ridgeway.