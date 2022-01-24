Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Bucks hospital this morning for visit
We will bring you an interview with the PM soon
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:44 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:46 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has this morning visited Milton Keynes University Hospital in Bucks.
PM Johnson has come under huge pressure to resign in recent weeks.
But he has defiantly continued in the role and was in nearby MK on Monday morning for a tour of the hospital before facing questions from The Bucks Herald and other local media.
More on this as we get it.