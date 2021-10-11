Potholes or parks, rubbish or roads - How should Bucks Council spend our money?

Buckinghamshire Council is asking residents, businesses and organisations to give their views on how it should prioritise its spending next year.

As the unitary council prepares to set its budget for 2022/23, people are being invited to give their opinion on what services and areas should be given a higher priority and where they think savings could be made, in the annual budget consultation.

The pandemic has seen local authorities across the country face new challenges.

Increased costs across a range of areas, combined with reduced incomes, have only been partly balanced out by grants from central government, and there are still many uncertainties ahead.

All of this puts extra pressure on budgets and careful decisions need to be made to ensure continued support and services to those most in need.

At the same time, Bucks Council is committed to making substantial savings and efficiencies.

A number of council services, including social care for adults and children, are legal requirements - meaning that money for these services is effectively protected and can only be spent for this purpose.

Other parts of the budget, including spending on roads and transport, culture and leisure, street cleaning and parks and open spaces, have more flexibility, with the ability for money to be spent where there is the highest priority.

The four priority areas outlined for the coming year in the council’s Corporate Plan are: Strengthening our communities, Improving our environment, Protecting the vulnerable and Increasing prosperity.

Council leader Martin Tett said: “Like any business, we must balance the books.

"We cannot spend money we haven’t got but we have the ability to prioritise where the money we do have available is spent, so we can make decisions on how and where to allocate funds to help improve the quality of life of all Buckinghamshire residents.

"At the same time, I remain determined that we achieve some very challenging financial savings as a result of bringing all of our local councils together.

“We really want to hear from local people on what they feel our priorities for the coming year should be. It’s important to think about what’s important to you, your family or business but also to consider the bigger picture and the needs of our wider community.

“I would urge everyone to take 10 minutes to complete the consultation so we can consider your views and do what we can to act on them.”