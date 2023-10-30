Politician and residents object to major solar farm between Aylesbury and Buckingham

An MP has joined the residents objecting to the project

Residents and a high profile politician have objected to a pending application to construct a solar farm between Buckingham and Aylesbury.

Rosefield Solar Farm, if approved, would be built off Calvert Road between Calvert and Botolph Claydon.

Consultations have been held with residents to discuss the potential of a site that objectors fear could takeover 2,100 acres of agricultural land.

EDF Renewables and PS Renewables are behind the project, and believe the solar farm could power 57,000 homes.

Projections from the energy group show that this could save around 125,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

However, a protest group has been set up by Aylesbury Vale residents over concerns about the knock on effects of launching such a big project on farmland.

Among the concerns raised by the Claydons Solar Action Group are the potential loss of jobs, the environmental impact building the farms would have on the area, and the visual disturbance it would cause to the Bucks countryside.

The current plan

Buckingham MP Greg Smith said he “was sick to death of the volume of proposals and applications coming in to decimate our beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside,” in reference to the project.

Buckingham resident, Esther Turnbull, contacted The Bucks Herald, saying: “Our local villagers are devastated at the thought of a 2,100 acre solar factory planned for our parish. Not only will this take out the whole of one arable farm but also affect two others, one of which runs a very successful animal vaccine business from their farm.”

Projections from the protest group say that the solar farm would be the equivalent size of 617 football pitches and would require 9.7 miles of fencing.

When announcing the project last month, EDF Renewables UK’s director of solar, storage and private wire, Matthew Boulton said: “At EDF Renewables UK, we’re passionate about creating a future where clean energy powers our lives. Rosefield Solar Farm would produce much-needed low-carbon electricity here in the UK, helping to power thousands of homes and businesses every year.

“We are currently at a very early stage in developing our plans for Rosefield Solar Farm and look forward to hearing the views of the local community. Consultation is a vital part of the design process, and we encourage everyone to get in touch, meet the team and share their views.”

Currently the energy groups are targeting mid-2025 as the time when their plans will be officially submitted to Bucks Council for approval. The website dedicated to the project can be found online here.

Matt Hazell, co-owner and director at PS Renewables added: “PS Renewables has supported the UK’s transition to net zero for more than a decade. We look forward to working with the community to deliver a scheme that provides substantial benefits for the environment and local area to enjoy for generations to come.”

The project remains in its consultation period with the energy companies speaking to residents about their plans until 10 November.