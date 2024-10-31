The plans have been submitted

A new gym could be created in a barn on a farm just outside Amersham, if plans are approved by Buckinghamshire Council.

Mr B Schroder has asked for permission to change the use of a haybarn off Fullers Hill in Hyde Heath to a gym.

The structure measures 127 square metres and is located at ‘Ostlers Barn’, just down the road from Fullers Hill Farm.

Mr Schroder said he and his partner purchased the above property, complete with outbuildings and haybarn, as their ‘family home’ in July this year.

In his application to the council, he wrote: “I am a personal trainer providing fitness training to the local community aiming to improve individuals’ physical and mental wellbeing.

“I strongly believe fitness for all ages is very important and have a wide range of clients from the local area.

“The local community is very important to me and in addition to helping individuals I run group classes for teachers within a local school.”

Some of the applicant’s clients, especially the more elderly ones, preferred to have the option of working out in a more ‘private environment’.

He said the change of use of the haybarn, which is located to the rear of the site, would give him the opportunity to provide this.

The structure, which was built in 1977 and continually used for agriculture, would officially be changed to gym use from 1 March, 2025.