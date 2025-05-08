An artist's impression of what the new bridge could look like

HS2 Limited has asked Buckinghamshire Council for planning permission to build a new ‘green’ bridge outside a Bucks village.

The company behind the London-to-Midlands high speed railway line is building an overbridge near Great Missenden, which is expected to be completed in June 2027.

The structure will be located to the south of Leather Lane and take vehicles travelling on the road over the new train tracks.

Leather Lane will be diverted southwards over the new bridge, with the diversion beginning 720 metres west of the junction with King’s Lane and Potter Row.

The realigned Leather Lane will then rejoin the existing road around 116 metres west of the junction.

As part of the works, HS2 has proposed planting new hedgerows, as well as intermittent tree planting.

These will be planted on large earth banks, which will be created to help ‘mitigate’ against changes to the landscape from realigning Leather Lane.

HS2’s plans read: “The proposals have been developed with a landscape and ecological focus, the site is in the Chilterns National Landscape and has a number of historical and characterful features.”

The company says it is choosing ‘appropriate’ planting and seeding mixes to ‘blend into the special character’ of the local area while ensuring views of the new green overbridge are ‘reduced as much as practicably possible’.