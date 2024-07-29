Plans for 79 homes near Aylesbury rejected despite officer's recommendation

By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:28 BST
Plans to build 79 homes near Aylesbury have been refused planning permission by Buckinghamshire Council.

Kier Group Limited’s plans for the properties on land north of the A413 in Padbury were called into a Buckinghamshire Council planning committee by three councillors due to a high level of local opposition to the proposals.

Eight councillors on the committee voted for a proposal to refuse the plans, with no votes against and three abstentions.

Councillor Adekunle Osibogun put forward the proposal to refuse planning officers’ recommendations to grant permission for the new homes.

Planning approval was refused last week
Planning approval was refused last week

He said: “I am of the opinion that the loss of agricultural land, the location of the development, the impact on settlement character and also the economic and social impact, based on the evidence we have received today, are the grounds on which we should refuse the application.”

The councillor agreed that the ‘adverse impacts of the development significantly and demonstrably outweighed the benefits’, which is sometimes referred to in planning as the ‘tilted balance’.

Plans to provide 25 per cent affordable housing as part of the new development were among the benefits cited by the applicant.

However, some 109 objections to the plans were received from members of the public, mentioning a range of concerns.

These included the loss of open countryside, inadequate infrastructure in the village, limited local facilities, a lack of capacity in the village school and the presence of 440 volt electricity power cables in the site.

A planning officer had said the amended application broadly accorded with the council’s ambitious Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan to build over 30,000 homes by 2033.

