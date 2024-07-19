Plan to support domestic abuse and violence survivors in Buckinghamshire approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘victim-focused’ plan to support domestic abuse and violence survivors has been ratified by Buckinghamshire Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to help ‘victims feel comfortable to come forward’, receive support and ‘break free’ of abuse to ‘lead healthier and happier lives’.

The Buckinghamshire Domestic Abuse Partnership Board’s three-year strategy for ‘domestic abuse and violence against women and girls’ – which also includes men and children – was approved during a cabinet meeting this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of its main three priorities focuses on ‘improving systems and processes to ensure they are easier for victims, survivors and their families to navigate’.

The new plan has been approved, photo using model, photo from Getty Images

The other priorities focus on holding perpetrators to account and supporting them to change their behaviour, as well as tackling abuse before it starts by changing harmful attitudes and behaviours and ensuring that abuse can be disclosed at the earliest opportunity.

The strategy includes the voices of abuse survivors who were consulted on the development of the plan, along with key groups such as Women’s Aid, Thames Valley Police, health bodies and charities like Wycombe Homeless Connection.

One survivor said: “After the ordeal and subsequent aftermath, the lack of support afforded to me at that time in forms of education, justice, survivors’ network and wider understanding from people around me, I quickly fell into my next encounter with a perpetrator of abuse.”

The strategy says that in the UK a woman is killed by a man every three days and that less than 24 per cent of domestic abuse crimes are reported to the police.