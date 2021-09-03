Plan for over 30,000 homes in Aylesbury and beyond close to being finalised

A plan to build over 30,000 homes, which is mostly focused on Aylesbury, is close to being finalised.

Called the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP), it would see land allocated for 30,134 new homes mostly concentrated around Aylesbury.

This plan cleared its latest hurdle, Inspector Paul Clark, officially closed the Examination into the VALP and has recommended that Bucks Council adopt the plan.

Bucks Council officials will decide the fate of the plan on September 15

The plan is up for debate at the next full council meeting scheduled for 15 September.

The other sites earmarked for this potential development are: Buckingham, Winslow, Haddenham and sites adjacent to Milton Keynes.

The inspector is satisfied that this meets local housing needs and falls within current government guidelines for determining what that local need is.

To get approval officials must be satisfied that the plan sets out where essential infrastructure such as roads, schools and facilities which will support the new homes will be needed, as well as where there will be new employment sites.

It is also required for the plan to contain policies to protect the natural environment and build heritage. As well as policies relating to climate change such as providing EV charging in new homes.

This plan has been seven years in the making, it was first discussed way back in 2014.

It went to a nationally-appointed independent Inspector in 2018.

There were then two hearing sessions where people who objected to the plan could make their case for changes to the plan directly to the independent inspector. The inspector also looked closely at all the evidence sent to him by objectors and the Council before writing his full report. His report is final and cannot be amended.

Councillor Gareth Williams commented: “If adopted, we will have an up to date plan to shape development in the north and central parts of the council’s area, giving us more control. It will help ensure we can shape future development in the way we want and where we want it to be”.

The plan is due to be considered first by the council’s Cabinet on 13 September and then at a meeting of the full Council on 15 September. If adopted the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan will remain in force until it is superseded by the new Buckinghamshire Local Plan in 2025.