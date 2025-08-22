Pictures from community project in Aylesbury transforming busy underpass

Following the completion of a similar town centre underpass transformation scheme, last year organisations and volunteers banded together to redecorate the Cambridge Street underpass.

This scheme was headed by young people from the Aylesbury charity Youth Concern and representatives from the Youth Offending Service.

New artwork has transformed the dingy and graffiti-strewn walkway into a much more welcoming place.

All the murals sprayed and painted across the underpass were designed and painted by volunteers. Bucks Council has revealed community and positivity was the theme the volunteer artists were going for.

Councillors, and representatives from the community groups involved, attended an official unveiling earlier this week.

Councillor Steve Bowles said: "This is a fantastic example of how we can support young people to take pride in their local area and make a real difference. The transformation of the Cambridge Street underpass shows the power of creativity and collaboration, and I’m delighted to see such positive engagement from our younger residents."

Bucks Council says it is looking to approve community-led initiatives, such as this one, to improve public spaces.

A spokesperson from the authority said: “The Cambridge Street project gave young people the opportunity to contribute creatively to their town, while learning new skills and working collaboratively to enhance a public space.”

Next to a picture of an astronaut the following message has been written on one of the displays: “From Aylesbury to the universe, kindness is our language. Within you lies a universe waiting to shine. Let your dreams take flight.”

