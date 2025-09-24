Peaceful pro-Palestine demonstration taking place in Aylesbury town centre

A peaceful protest will be held in Aylesbury town centre this weekend calling for an end to the military offensive in Gaza.

A demonstration organised in solidarity with the people of Palestine is taking place in Market Square at 2pm on Saturday.

It has been described by organisers as a static, peaceful rally, where Aylesbury residents are encouraged to bring banners, flags and signs in solidarity with Palestinians.

A UN report found that Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on its country did amount to Genocide. Israel denies claims that its actions in Gaza has broken the 1948 Genocide Convention. It says it has acted in self-defence after an offensive from terrorist organisation, Hamas, where over 1,000 people were killed and over 100 were taken hostage.

Pictures from a peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstration in Aylesbury in 2023. Photo from Hamzah Israr @0_100media

However, an official international review found that Israel had breached international laws drawn up in response to the Holocaust in Nazi Germany.

The Aylesbury Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is behind the weekend’s protest and the rally is part of a wider movement across the UK urging an end to the violence and calling on the UK government to act.

It has been revealed that Aylesbury’s protest group became the 100th to be set up across the UK in response to the killings in the Middle East.

A spokesperson for Aylesbury PSC said: “This isn’t a conflict, it’s genocide, [it’s] about standing up for humanity and ending our complicity with Israel’s apartheid regime. Here in Aylesbury, our community is yearning for peace in the Middle East, and we constantly hear a plea from locals for more visible campaigning locally. Aylesbury PSC is focusing on supporting boycott, divestment and sanctions to pressure the government and businesses to end involvement in this injustice.”

The group is calling for the Government to do more to prevent Israel’s attacks on Gaza. The Government has formally recognised the state of Palestine and called for a ceasefire in Gaza, but its own review found that Israel’s military operation did not amount to genocide. The UK Government has also been criticised for sending military equipment to Israel despite pleas from human rights groups.

Aylesbury PSC is also discussing its campaign with local councillors, faith groups, and Aylesbury’s MP Laura Kyrke-Smith.