A parish council chairman has spoken out about the “ridiculous” planning saga surrounding a historic pub in Buckinghamshire, stalled by complications with the Chiltern Beechwoods SANG scheme.

The saga involving the long-awaited project dates back to 2021 and aims to restore and convert the derelict pub at the entrance to the village.

However, progress has been blocked by Buckinghamshire Council’s delay in securing a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) - a legal requirement for developments near protected habitats such as Ashridge. The measure was introduced to reduce footfall in sensitive areas, which saw a surge in visitors during the Covid pandemic.

Site owner Nick Webb has also been frustrated by the lack of a reply from MP Laura Kyrke-Smith on the matter.

The parish council has backed Nick Webb's regeneration project

Back on August 17, Mr Webb wrote to the Aylesbury MP asking for help after hitting a ‘bureaucratic brick wall’ having mortgaged his home to fund the conversion of the pub into two houses.

“It would be helpful if she could do something,” Mr Webb said.

Ms Kyrke-Smith told the Bucks Herald her office have been in ongoing contact with the contractor and had raised the issue with Bucks Council.

She said: “I am told that more information will be made available on Buckinghamshire Council's website imminently, which will hopefully give residents more certainty moving forward.”Aylesbury’s MP also confirmed that she supported the construction and that it would provide ‘much-needed housing’.

Although Kingsbrook has now been agreed as a SANG site, legal formalities could still take months. In the meantime, builder Mr Webb remains in limbo, facing loan repayments and forced to lay off workers. He says he’s been reliably informed that planning approval is unlikely before next year.

Mr Webb purchased the pub earlier this year under the impression that planning issues were close to resolution. Instead, the process has dragged on with no clear end in sight.

Mr Webb previously revealed that since beginning work on renovating the recently derelict pub, he has spent over £1m on costs related to the scheme.

Mr Webb notes that his company, Prism Construction, has built homes in Dacorum under Hertfordshire Council without such delays.

Marsworth Parish Council chairman Bob Kennedy said: “The parish council and the whole village are extremely fed up with the way the White Lion has been allowed to deteriorate over many years and are pleased to see that, at last, something positive is being done.”

He also criticised Natural England’s approach: “It has been ridiculous that Natural England chose to use its power to stop nearby building development, and with it local population growth, in order to protect the Chiltern Beechwoods, without at the same time imposing measures on the existing population to safeguard those woods which would have been far quicker and more effective.

“Ironically, the White Lion used to be a reason many visitors came to Marsworth (thereby reducing pressure on the Beechwoods), but in recent years it has become a reason visitors stay away.”

Natural England agreed the SANG regulation with Bucks Council and Dacorum Borough Council. A spokesperson for the body said: "Decisions to grant or deny planning applications are ultimately matters for local authorities.

“We are clear that growth, development and nature restoration can go hand-in-hand and are committed to making that happen. But that includes ensuring nature is protected from irreversible harm.

“We have been actively working with the council to advise them on mitigation measures, some of which may be suitable for this development.”

Mr Kennedy also questions the council’s handling of the issue: “It has also been equally ridiculous that Bucks planners have taken so many years to come up with a solution which they are yet to implement, especially given the pressure for new homes from Central Government.

“Prism Construction, along with many other local builders, is needlessly forced to wait for planning approvals which should have been determined long ago. In the case of the White Lion the planning application was merely a repeat of a previously approved but lapsed application which should have gone through swiftly.”

Bucks Council is continuing to investigate whether a breach of planning control occurred at the site and is analysing Mr Webb’s application on whether it has an ‘appropriate mitigation strategy’.

Tree in the movies

A dead maple tree at Startop Farm has been bought by Shepperton Studios as part of landscaping for a blockbuster Netflix remake series being made there, due on screens in around two years.

The studios, in Surrey, are now the second largest in the world, and set for a further £500 million expansion, which will create thousands more jobs. Netflix and Amazon MGM Studios are already in occupation there.

The Kempsters’ fairytale-style maple was carefully taken down by contractors and some branches were cut off and carefully numbered for future reconstruction, before it trundled off to stardom on a low loader.

Bonfire Night

This will be on Saturday, November 8 and promises another excellent evening of glow, fireworks and food. Rural Roasts will be selling burgers and hot dogs again. Gates open at 6pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Entry is £6 and £3 for children. Please park away from the recreation ground, if possible, as problems arose last year when the ground was waterlogged. Disabled Badge holders will have special parking at the rec. Contact Iain on 07968 788998 to take burnable rubbish for the bonfire.

Red Lion

Dough with the Flow, a pizza van, will visit the pub on Saturday. A fish and chip van visits from 7.30pm on a Tuesday and ad hoc Thursday, the Indian street food van is back on October 18 and there is a Pizza Night on October 4. Quiz nights will be on the second Wednesday of the month and on Friday, October 31, there will be a Halloween fancy dress party. The pub bar is open for drinks and cheeseboards.

Harvest Supper

This will be on October 17 at 6.30pm in Marsworth Hall, with speakers from the Chums mental health charity. The Harvest Festival is at 9.15am on that day.

Waters Edge

Has launched its Christmas Menu, with a three-course meal for £45. It also plans a spooky Halloween Costume Brunch from 10am to noon on Tuesday, October 28.

Road Closure

With work progressing well, Canal & River Trust says that the road closure by Wilstone Reservoir should be lifted in a week or so.

Tring Apple Day

This is coming up in October, with Tring Apple Day at Jeacock’s Orchard, Cow Lane, on October 5, and an Apple Parade and Tring Famers’ Market on October 11.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a response from Natural England.