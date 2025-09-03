Parish council objects to plans for children's home in Aylesbury Vale village

A council committee will decide if a house in Aylesbury Vale becomes a children’s home, amid residents’ fears over traffic, parking and noise.

The house in Aston Clinton would be used by up to four children in the 8-17 age range and a responsible adult.

The conversion will have to be decided at a council planning committee, as the application was submitted by the council itself and the site is also owned by them.

According to the plans, the home would operate much like a standard family house. It would be regulated by Ofsted, with annual inspections to ensure standards are met.

Bucks Council's headquarters in Aylesbury

The application states there will be no structural changes to the building, only internal adjustments in how the rooms are used.

The layout would include four bedrooms, a snug, a staff office, lounge, kitchen and dining area.

Outside, the existing gravel drive would remain, providing four parking spaces, with an electric vehicle charging point installed at the front. Highway access is unchanged.

The scheme has attracted strong public interest, with 71 representations submitted. The most common concerns relate to traffic and parking pressures, raised in 28 of the responses.

Residents fear operation, will have rotating staff and regular visitors, which would increase vehicle movements, put strain on limited parking, and potentially obstruct access for emergency services.

Other objections highlight the lack of school places and poor public transport links in the area, suggesting the home could create additional pressure on council-funded services.

Six responses raise concerns about road safety, while others warn of noise and disturbance from the round-the-clock operation.

Aston Clinton Parish Council has also objected. It argues the proposal would cause significant harm to neighbours through increased noise and disruption.

It said: “The property size is not suitable for the proposed use, the requirements for 4 children with associated staff sleeping area is not appropriate with the capacity of the building and land.

“Properties in Waring Crescent are subject to covenants restricting use to single-family dwellings and prohibiting nuisance. The existence of these covenants highlights the residential character of the area, which this proposal undermines.

“In conclusion, the proposal represents over-intensification of the site and would harm the amenity and character of the surrounding area.”

In a cover letter by the council, it said there would be significant benefits from the proposal.

It said: “The proposal will result in significant social benefits through the provision of a well-managed environment focussed on the care of children which comprises a sustainable development and accords with the relevant policies within the development plan.”