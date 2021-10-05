Parish council hosts consultation weekend addressing divisive plans for industrial units at Aylesbury beauty spot

Watermead Parish Council is hosting an open weekend consultation so residents are fully aware of construction plans at the beauty spot.

Leaflets have been delivered to every resident within the council area so they can access the plans in full on Friday or Saturday (October 8-9).

Plans for six industrial units at Watermead in Aylesbury has faced strong opposition from local residents who don't want the beauty spot spoilt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watermead

In total, the industrial area would cover 4.78 acres of what is currently a picturesque part of Aylesbury.

The greatest concern raised is how the construction would affect Circus Field, which can host fetes and outdoor events.

Within the planning submission, justification is given for the new units, suggesting it would create local jobs in the area.

Ahead of the meeting to decide the fate of these plans on October 14, when objections and questions regarding the industrial block can be made officially, two open exhibitions are being held.

Between 3pm and 8pm on Friday local residents are encouraged to visit Watermead Village Hall to learn more about the plans.

Another session will be held on Saturday between 10am and 4pm, all the plans and information will be laid out for citizens to look over.

People don't need to book an appointment they can turn up at any point in these lengthy sessions and as long as the hall isn't overcrowded, discuss their thoughts.

Residents will have plenty of time to make their own conclusions, as the deadline for comments on the planning submission is October 21.