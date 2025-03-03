Parents slam 'shameful' council debate on potential cuts to adult disability centres in Buckinghamshire

Councillors have been warned against using disabled people in ‘political games’ following a heated meeting of Conservative-led Buckinghamshire Council.

Parents said they were shocked to see Wednesday’s debate on budget cuts affecting adults with complex needs descend into political bickering ahead of the 1 May local elections.

“It was quite sad to watch it,” said Hazel Howe, whose son Thomas has severe epilepsy and other disabilities and will be affected by the council’s plans to close four of its seven day and overnight respite centres to cut costs.

The mum told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am worried that this is going to be turned political. We are talking about the most vulnerable in our communities. I can’t stress this enough. Our loved ones have got extremely high complex needs.”

Hazel Howe And Thomas. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporter

During Wednesday’s meeting, councillors considered an opposition amendment to take the £50,000 of savings from closing the centres out of the 2025/26 budget, so that the figure was not left ‘hanging’ over a decision.

Although the council claims it has not yet decided whether to shut the sites and will not make an announcement until late summer, the savings were left in the plans for the coming financial year after Tory councillors voted down the amendment.

The planned closures will also generate £740,000 worth of savings for the council in 2026/27 and 2027/28, according to the budget.

While debating the amendment, council leader Martin Tett called it an ‘election ploy’ by the council’s ‘Impact alliance’ of Labour, Independent and Green members, led by Councillor Stuart Wilson, and claimed the Labour government was reducing the council’s funding.

Referring to Councillor Wilson, he said: “The people he sits in party with are the very people who are putting the pressure on us, causing exactly the decisions we are now being asked to set aside. The sheer hypocrisy of that beggars belief.”

Labour councillor Robin Stuchbury replied that leaving the potential cuts looming over vulnerable people was a ‘political’ move, before Tory Councillor Alan Turner said inferences that opposition members were the only ones supporting families affected by the cuts were ‘completely and utterly misleading’.

Tory Councillor Angela Macpherson also asked why Councillor Wilson had ‘waited until now’ to make the amendment, which she said ‘flies in the face’ of the ‘long speeches’ he made during budget scrutiny meetings.

Watching all the debate unfold was Rowena Reed, another parent of a user of one of the centres who said she ‘couldn’t believe what she was listening to’.

She told the LDRS: “The vitriol towards the Independent councillors at the meeting from Mr Tett and then Mrs McPherson astonished me.

“Then the complete vote against the motion to take day centres and respite out of the financial equation has put a further death knell of the centres.”

The mum also claimed the way the council was treating her 31-year-old son Michael who has complex needs was ‘shameful’.

Michael is a self-propelling wheelchair user who uses the Seeleys House Short Breaks Centre in Beaconsfield, one of those that could be closed.

Rowena said: “People making decisions on his future without knowing, understanding or caring about what they do because it fits the remit of their leader.”

The other centres that could be closed to users are Buckingham Day Centre, which may be repurposed, as well as Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe and Burnham Day Centre.

Hazel’s son Thomas has been going to the Burnham site for 13 years to take part in activities and socialise with other users.

She said: “I felt the council meeting lost focus. The focus should be on our loved ones. It shouldn’t be political, using our loved ones in a political game.”

Hazel said Conservative councillors Carol Heap and Lesley Clarke and Independent Councillor Wilson had been ‘really supportive’ of families facing the potential loss of their day centres.

However, she warned of the impact that the plans being so drawn out had had on parents, especially given that a decision has been postponed until later this year.

Hazel said: “Parents are really struggling with their mental health and their wellbeing because they keep thinking, ‘Will our centre be saved?’”

The mum also disputes the council’s main arguments for closing the centres – that they are underused, in poor condition and that the demand for them is not there.

She said: “They are saying they are under capacity, but we have got clients that are sat there at home who have been and looked at these buildings and said they would like a place.

“But they are told no because they are not sure what is going to happen after the summer. So now they have got to look at private providers and private providers can’t provide the loved ones with accommodation.”

The council is now considering the more than 600 responses it received to its consultation on the potential closures.