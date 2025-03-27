Local and national organisations have been criticised for failing to deliver a major sporting centre to a town in Aylesbury Vale.

For over five years residents in Winslow have been awaiting the creation of a major sporting complex opposite Sir Thomas Fremantle School.

Local politicians have been discussing the prospect of building a new sports centre in Winslow for almost a decade and in 2021 proposals for a major project were released to the public.

Plans include the construction of a new 3G football pitch, a grass rugby pitch, three tennis courts, a community centre, and a games area that could be used for a variety of sports such as basketball and netball.

An artist's impression of what the hub could look like, released in 2021

Councillor Diana Blamires said in a recent council meeting: "The people of Winslow have waited an awful long time for their sports hub. The council say it's the Government's fault. It is a disgrace that residents have had to wait for more than five years and nothing has been done.

"The changing rooms have been knocked down, which means the rugby team are now homeless, the tennis courts have fallen up into disrepair and aren't being used. We don't have a skatepark, we don't have a gym, we don't have many big open spaces in Winslow that we can use - we have virtually no recreational facilities. There is a profusion of housing with more on the way. We need this sports hub without further procrastination."

Winslow is widely-believed to be one of the areas that may be targeted by the Government’s ‘new towns’ scheme. Areas chosen for the major house-building project will receive at least 10,000 new households.

Bucks Council has offered two reasons for the delays in building the project that was the subject of a public consultation in 2021.

Another picture of what the sports hub might look like

Councillor John Chilver said: "You are right to say it's taken a long time to get the plans together. It took a long time to secure the land for the Sports Hub which was part of an agricultural tenancy. That was the first reason for the delay. More recently there was a delay for a long time for waiting for the Department for Education to agree to deregister the former site where Sir Thomas Fremantle School were previously located as an active school site. Those were two of the reasons for the delay."

He added that the council is now working on the plan for the former school site to be sold off to fund the project. This plan will need to be voted through by councillors at a future meeting.

Separately, the council has expressed an "aspiration" for a leisure centre like Chiltern Lifestyle Centre in Amersham to be located in the north of the county.

Bucks Council says any leisure centre would be built using money from future housing developments but no plans have been drawn up.

Another reason councillors believe Winslow will be targeted for major housing developments, is the large amount of ‘green belt’ protected from construction in the south of Buckinghamshire.

More details on where the Government wants to create ‘new towns’ is expected in July.

