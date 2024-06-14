No Aylesbury projects included in Bucks Council's full list of upcoming roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No Aylesbury routes have been included in the upcoming week of roadworks planned by Bucks Council.

Each week the authority reveals the roads and streets its fixing as part of its large scale improvement project.

This list does not include works overseen by utility companies, such as Thames Water, and some schemes are weather-dependent and therefore may be cancelled at short notice.

Here is the full list of works planned for the week starting (17 June):

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-Gawcott Road, Twyford (Monday 17 June to Thursday 20 June)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

-Radclive Road, Gawcott (Thursday 20 June)

Completion of conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 6am.

Surface Dressing Prep Works

-Risborough Road, Great Kimble (Thursday 20 June to Friday 21 June)

Surface dressing patching preparation works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

-Dudley Lane, Skirmett (Monday 17 June to Wednesday 19 June)

Surface Dressing patching preparation works using a road closure in place 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Gore Hill, Amersham (Monday 17 June to Tuesday 18 June)

Surface Dressing patching preparation works using a road closure in place 8pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch Works

-Lee Clump Road/Swan Bottom Road The Lee (Wednesday 12 June to Monday 17 June)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8:30am to 3:30pm.

-Fenny Road, Stoke Hammond (Monday 17 June to Thursday 27 June)

Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.

-Gomm Road, High Wycombe (Monday 17 June to Friday 21 June)

Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8pm to 6am.

-Thame Road, Long Crendon (Tuesday 18 June to Friday 21 June)

Plane and Patch works using a road closure in operation Tuesday to Friday 9:30am to 3pm.

Structures Works

-Berry Hill Footbridge Replacement , Near Mill Lane, Taplow – (Tuesday 7 May to Friday 21 June)

Footbridge Replacement Works along Mill Lane (Mill Lane Bridge Section) using a 24/7 road closure as well as localised parking restrictions.

Community Board Works

Hicks Farm Rise, High Wycombe (Monday 17 June to Friday 28 June)

Traffic calming works using two-way traffic lights between the hours of 8am to 5pm.

Drainage Works

Wood Lane & Five Points Roundabout, Iver (Monday 10 June to Friday 21 June)

Site investigation works to identify utility assets using a combination of multiway temporary traffic lights and lane closures in operation Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm.

HS2 Road Safety Fund

-School Hill, Charndon (Tuesday 28 May to Monday 24 June)

Junction widening works at the junction of School Hill with Perry Hill, Charndon. The works will also include installing new signs and road markings, minor drainage works and kerb adjustments using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9:30am and 3pm.

-Weedon Hill, Hyde Heath (Monday 20 May to Friday 21 June)

Road safety maintenance works including widening the existing footway, installing new street lighting columns, surface water drainage, installing a puffin crossing, as well as, carriageway resurfacing and road markings. These works will be carried out using two-way temporary traffic lights and a night time closure (8pm to 6am) in operation from Monday 10 June to Sunday 16 June.

Traffic Calming Works

London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)