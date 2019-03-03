Nigel Farage's March for Brexit schedules stop in Aylesbury Town Centre

Nigel Farage, Ex-Leader of pro Brexit UKIP is set to lead a 277 mile march across England, and has scheduled a stop in Aylesbury.

First stop on the trail will be Sunderland, spanning 14 days.

It will begin on March 16, and they will arrive in Aylesbury on March 23.

The Ex-Leader claims it is in protest of 'betrayal' of Brexit promises made by politicians.

The Event is organised by 'Leave Means Leave' who accuse the Government of 'betraying the British people over Brexit'.

Announcing the nationwide march on Thursday, Mr Farage said: "The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit.

"All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence."

Nigel Farage is no stranger to Aylesbury Vale.

In 2010, he ran as a candidate in Buckingham on a UKIP ticket.

He came fourth in the election, after current incumbent John Bercow, John Stevens and 'Flipper the dolphin'.

Leave Means Leave chairman John Longworth said: "The Westminster elite has had over two years to implement Brexit and instead has done everything in its power to prevent it.

"Despite 52 per cent of voters choosing Brexit, only 24 per cent of current UK MPs voted to leave.

"An extension of Article 50, thereby kicking the can further down the road, is completely unacceptable."

Starting in Sunderland, the march will also stop at nearby Beconsfield, Padbury and Towcester.