New Sunday Market coming to Aylesbury town centre with council eyeing monthly events

Bucks Council has announced the launch of a Sunday Market coming to Aylesbury later this month.

Market stalls will be set up in Aylesbury town centre on 29 September between 10am to 4pm featuring artisan makers, bakers, creators, specialist food and drink producers.

Bucks Council has announced the new market event and revealed hopes to make it a monthly showcase in both Aylesbury and High Wycombe.

If successful, the event could launch further specialist market events in Aylesbury on Sundays. Bucks Council is hoping to promote start-up businesses and events that are requested by residents.

Aylesbury is known as a market town

Saunders Markets an event management company that runs other similar events in the region has partnered with Bucks Council to deliver the project.

Councillor Rachael Matthews said: “We were excited with the ideas that Saunders Markets bring to the table as these mirror our ambitions to evolve the market offer and I am looking forward to this soft launch of ‘The Sunday Market’ this month.

“We are keen to see these markets grow and develop over time. There are also lots of other plans in the pipeline. I am going to keep quiet on those for now but we want residents to know that these will be worth waiting for!

“Small scale projects like this sit alongside the larger physical regeneration ambitions the Council has for Aylesbury and High Wycombe. We anticipate the increased footfall that events like these specialist markets will bring to the area will also help to support our wider town centre businesses so it’s good news all round.”

Bucks Council is asking local artisan businesses to get in touch, interest can be registered on Saunders Market’s website here. Also, the authority has revealed plans for a Christmas Craft & Gift Fair taking place in Aylesbury on 1 December.

Nicolas Saunders from Saunders Market added: “We are looking forward to bringing our experience of operating general street markets and more bespoke specialist markets into Buckinghamshire and creating new offerings for High Wycombe and Aylesbury.”

A similar Sunday Market scheme is being soft launched in High Wycombe town centre as well. It will be taking place on 22 September.