New sports pavilion, cricket nets and burial ground planned by Haddenham 280-home development

By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new sports pavilion, cricket nets and burial ground have been planned on edge of a 280-home development in Haddenham.

If approved, the facilities will be located next to the six-wicket cricket pitch built by Dandara to the south west of its development known as ‘The Grove’.

Built on land previously known as ‘The Glebe’ the estate is home to a collection of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the development, Dandara provided funding for a proposed pavilion next to the cricket pitch through a Section 106 agreement with Buckinghamshire Council.

Designs for the new cricket groundDesigns for the new cricket ground
Designs for the new cricket ground

Additional funding is ‘anticipated’ from grants by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Bucks Cricket and Haddenham’s local cricket club.

The above details are set out in a planning application for the new sports and community pavilion, which will be single storey and accessed via Aston Road.

The application, which has been submitted by Haddenham Parish Council, also includes cricket nets, external works and planting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its plans read: “The building will operate as a multi-use pavilion with the dual functions of sports changing and social spaces accessible from a central lobby area. The central entrance lobby area also houses WC facilities for visitors and spectators.”

The pavilion will include a function room, a basic kitchen, cleaner’s room and cupboard storage for tables and chairs and will become the new base for Haddenham Cricket Club.

Proposals for a new memorial garden and burial ground a the site will be the subject of separate planning applications that will be submitted to the council.

Related topics:Buckinghamshire CouncilProposals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice