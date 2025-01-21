New sports pavilion, cricket nets and burial ground planned by Haddenham 280-home development
If approved, the facilities will be located next to the six-wicket cricket pitch built by Dandara to the south west of its development known as ‘The Grove’.
Built on land previously known as ‘The Glebe’ the estate is home to a collection of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
As part of the development, Dandara provided funding for a proposed pavilion next to the cricket pitch through a Section 106 agreement with Buckinghamshire Council.
Additional funding is ‘anticipated’ from grants by the England and Wales Cricket Board, Bucks Cricket and Haddenham’s local cricket club.
The above details are set out in a planning application for the new sports and community pavilion, which will be single storey and accessed via Aston Road.
The application, which has been submitted by Haddenham Parish Council, also includes cricket nets, external works and planting.
Its plans read: “The building will operate as a multi-use pavilion with the dual functions of sports changing and social spaces accessible from a central lobby area. The central entrance lobby area also houses WC facilities for visitors and spectators.”
The pavilion will include a function room, a basic kitchen, cleaner’s room and cupboard storage for tables and chairs and will become the new base for Haddenham Cricket Club.
Proposals for a new memorial garden and burial ground a the site will be the subject of separate planning applications that will be submitted to the council.
