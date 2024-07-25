New padel ball courts coming to Princes Risborough despite parking complaints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New padel tennis courts are coming to Princes Risborough’s Horsenden Lawn Tennis Club despite neighbours’ fears over parking.

Planning officers said the six parking spaces that will be added as part of the plans were sufficient, explaining that this was over and above the guidelines of two off-street parking spaces per court – or four in total.

But prior to Buckinghamshire Council granting planning permission for the new facilities, several residents complained that they would worsen existing pressures on car parking in the area, which is also home to the football and cricket clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mervyn Carroll wrote: “Having lived at the bottom of Horsenden Lane for over 20 years the verge parking on Horsenden Lane has become a real problem.

It is one the fastest growing sports in the world, photo from LTA

“There have been many occasions where the overflow parking onto Horsenden Lane has made it almost impassable for my vehicle.”

Mr Ian Welsh added: “Horsenden Lane is narrow and there is no provision for parking. Even with the current football club carpark, when popular home games are played at the Windsor Playing Fields there are cars parked dangerously on the verge already.”

In terms of the facilities themselves, each court will be 20 metres long and 10 metres wide, have four flood lights and be located at the end of the club’s existing tennis courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court walls will be made of mesh and glass, with the latter used as a playing surface in padel, one of the world’s fastest growing sports.