New nature friendly children's play park officially opens at Kingsbrook

At the end of September, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes North Thames welcomed Kingsbrook Parish Council, children from Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, and the Aylesbury Town Council Mayor to officially mark the opening of the ‘Railway Park’ at the Kingsbrook development, just outside of Aylesbury.

On the day, senior representatives from Barratt David Wilson Homes met with the guests to officially mark the unveiling of the park at the development.

Children and teachers from Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, which is situated on site, also came along to mark the event, and to test out the new amenities in the park, including swings, a slide and a climbing frame.

The day also was an opportunity for guests to see the progress which has been made thus far and discuss the future plans for the development, alongside enjoying free coffee and cakes.

Railway Park opening ribbon cutting

The visit to the park was also an excellent opportunity for guests to see the sustainable elements installed at the parks, bolstering Kingsbrook’s wider commitment to wildlife. This included DIY bird homes, painted by local children and pupils at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, which included QR codes which takes viewers to a page on the RSPB website, giving instructions on how to make these feeders from recycled materials residents would have laying around the house.

Cllr James Ingall, Chair of Kingsbrook Parish Council, comments: “After seeing the Railway Park go from a patch of soil to a fully equipped play park has been a magnificent experience and I have to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved with delivering the first phase.

"It is always lovely to give something back to the thriving Kingsbrook community and from what I can see, the local children have certainly put their stamp on the park and the birds are enjoying the feeders.”

Jon Turner, Headteacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy added: “It is always a pleasure meeting with Barratt David Wilson North Thames to unveil the next amenity at Kingsbrook and the Railway Park definitely did not disappoint.

Children playing at the park

"Our pupils loved testing out the new equipment and I am sure plenty will pop by on their way to and from school!

"The children also loved learning all about the bird feeders within the park and it is just an extra special element to add to the lovely nature of Kingsbrook. We look forward to seeing the park grow over the next few years!”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales at Barratt David Wilson Homes North Thames, added: “The first phase of the Railway Park has been slowly growing over the year and it was a fantastic day to fully mark the opening of it.

"We are thankful to everyone who came on the day such as Kingsbrook Parish Council, Kingsbrook View Primary Academy and the Mayor who are all pillars of our special community here.

Ariel view of the new park

"We are also proud of showcasing our nature enthused development, and we feel the bird and bug hotels only complement the ethos of sustainability here.”

For further details about Barratt David Wilson North Thames or the homes available at Kingsbrook, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk / https://www.dwh.co.uk/ or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.