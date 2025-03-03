Plans to build new housing in Old Amersham have been approved by Buckinghamshire Council.

Applicants Jeremy and Chris Caine now have permission to redevelop land to the rear of 60-64 Whielden Street.

The pair plan two new detached dwellings located to the north-east of Alpha Court, which already has an existing parking area.

Plot one will be a one and a half storey one-bedroom dwelling with a courtyard garden, while plot two will be a part single, part two storey, three-bedroom dwelling with a garden to the rear.

Plans say: “Parking will be accommodated for both dwellings to the rear of Alpha Court and to the front of the proposed plot number two adjacent to its landscaped front garden.”

The application site is behind a row of cottages and comprises a mix of hardstanding and open land with a steep slope.

A design and access statement for the application reads: “The development is considered sustainable, given its location within the built-up footprint of the town of Amersham and would make efficient use of the existing parcel of land.

“Furthermore, it has been concluded in the case officer’s response to the pre application reference PQ/23/40547/PREAPP that the dwellings would sit comfortably within their plots and respect the character of their surroundings.”

The site formerly had a permission for eight new homes, however, this would have involved ‘extremely high costs’ and the permission has since expired.

The applicants said the most ‘viable option’ was to reduce the number of homes by six.