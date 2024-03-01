Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new forest school will open in Great Missenden and a museum will be built near High Wycombe after planning applications have been approved.

These are just some of the many applications considered by Buckinghamshire Council over the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

The indoor and outdoor school was approved

New forest school Great Missenden, land at Peterley Manor Farm, Peterley Lane, Prestwood, Great Missenden (PL/23/2095/FA)

Planning officers have approved the opening of a new forest school for outdoor recreation, childcare and education.

The site, which will be run by 12 full and part-time staff, will include a polytunnel, a yurt/kitchen and two ‘composting’ toilets.

Some 40 children aged 0-5 will be able to attend the school, with drop-off times being between 8am and 9:30am, and collection between 3:10pm and 5:30pm.

The project is the brainchild of Erica Bailey and Kim Mabey, who run the Shepherd’s Hut Outdoor Day Nursery in Wendover, which was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The application says: “Childcare is provided in combination with education that, in the outdoor setting, allows children to flourish and grow as individuals whilst nurturing personal and social development.”

Family museum approved at Pophleys mansion, City Road, Radnage (23/06663/FUL)

Planners have approved Thomas Chan’s application for permission to build a modernist family museum, archive, and library in garden of Pophleys mansion.

The new curved structure will be used ‘for the enjoyment of the family only’ and will replace six old outbuildings including sheds and stables, which will be demolished.

The main part of Pophleys, which was previously valued at £4.75m, is understood to date from 1600 and was previously owned by Ian Anderson, the frontman of seventies rock band Jethro Tull.

New student accommodation planned for 85 London Road, High Wycombe (24/05368/FUL)

Tenergy Developments Ltd wants to create 10 new ensuite bedrooms at London House, meaning there will be 52 in total.

The work, which would ‘improve the layout’ of the building, would include a ground floor infill extension and second floor extension.