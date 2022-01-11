New face to face council access point opens in Aylesbury

A new access point has been opened at the Bucks Council building in Aylesbury, allowing residents to discuss concerns face to face.

Bucks Council revealed yesterday (January 10), that it is opening a new Council Access Point (CAP+) centre.

Members of the public can speak with council officials face to face by using this service which has been set up within the local authority's Walton Street offices.

Among the suggested topics the local authority thinks this service could be used for is: council tax queries, housing matters or planning enquiries.

CAP+ centres also have facilities to enable customers to go online and phone service areas with support from staff if needed, Bucks Council advises.

The new centre has the following features:

-Sound-proof meeting rooms

-Staff on site available to help at all times during opening hours, and specialists on call

-Disability-friendly accessibility including: ramp access, disabled parking and toilets on site

-Individual self-service booths with free computer and telephone access to council services

Councillor Timothy Butcher said: “Where possible we would encourage customers to self serve as much as possible and we can support with this but equally, we know that not every matter can be dealt with online or over the phone.

"Sometimes people need to bring in documents or want the opportunity to discuss an issue face to face with a member of staff. Our CAP+ centres do just that and our new and improved centre here in Walton Street has the added bonus of giving extra privacy to customers where needed as well as full disabled access.”

Two centres already existed within the county in Amersham and High Wycombe.

Twelve other access points are also placed across the county.

Councillor Butcher added: “As a council, it is important to us to make it as easy as possible for people to get in touch with us, find the information they need and get issues resolved quickly and effectively."