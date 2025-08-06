New development application submitted in Aylesbury including social housing

A new housing application has been submitted in Aylesbury proposing to build 23 new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been sent to Bucks Council requesting permission to build 23 homes west of William Hill Drive in Bierton.

Included within the plans, which can be viewed online here, are proposals for five social housing properties. It has also been revealed that two of the homes would be available to purchase via shared ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, developers would also create a drainage system and landscaping linked to the scheme. Plans have been developed to ensure that the property will not change the appearance and sights associated with the Church of St James.

The current master plan for the proposed development

Developers say the countryside area will be maintained despite the influx of new housing. “Setting the plots back from the footway, allows the

opportunity to plant trees as a buffer between the road and the front doors, creating a tree lined secluded road within the main development,” the planning application says.

“The detached houses take the form of a countryside cottage with expressed eaves and prominent chimney as well as a varied roof pitch defining each element of the massing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission for 23 homes in the same area was refused by Bucks Council in 2016. An appeal against that decision was withdrawn in 2017.

Aylesbury Vale District Council said the plans, submitted almost a decade ago, did not constitute a sustainable development. A representative said that building on a greenfield site would represent an obtrusion to open countryside and result in significant adverse impacts on the rural character and appearance of the site and would fail to preserve the character of the adjacent conservation area.