New data shows the state of Buckinghamshire's roads after residents criticise pothole repairs

The state of Buckinghamshire’s roads has been revealed as new data shows which are good and which need repairs.

Around 68 per cent of the county’s A-roads and motorways and 66 per cent of B and C-roads were ‘good’ as of March, according to new Department for Transport statistics.

Meanwhile, 27 per cent of Buckinghamshire’s A-roads and motorways and 28 per cent of B and C-roads ‘may need repairs soon’.

Pothole stock image for illustration purposes. Photo: Adobe Stock

Five per cent of A-roads and motorways were graded ‘poor’, while six per cent of B and C-roads were ‘poor’.

Buckinghamshire ranked in the lower half of all local authorities for ‘good’ roads, behind neighbouring Milton Keynes, but ahead of Oxfordshire.

The council has taken recent action to fix the county’s roads, including releasing £5m from its reserves to tackle the pothole crisis, as announced in March.