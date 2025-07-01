New council-run children's home constructed in Aylesbury marking 'major milestone'

Bucks Council has announced that work has finished on a authority-run children’s home it is opening in Aylesbury.

Lawrence Lodge, which is located on Lower Road, is the first of 10 new council-run children’s homes that are set to open throughout Buckinghamshire.

Bucks Council has described the completion of the build as a ‘major milestone’ in its attempts to improve children’s services.

All 10 homes are scheduled to open in the next two years, the authority has revealed. A spokesperson for the council added: “With more than 500 children currently under the care of Buckinghamshire Council, many are looked after by the growing community of in-house foster carers. For children who need an alternative, the council is creating 10 in-house homes which will offer secure and nurturing placements for more than 30 vulnerable young people.”

Pictured centre, Councillor Ade Osibogun, Bucks Council leader Councillor Steven Broadbent, Councillor Jilly Jordan

One of the aims of the project is to keep children and young people in care close to their friends and support groups. According to figures released by the council, the project will save the authority £7.5m per year from 2027-208, when the 10 homes will be opened.

Councillor Ade Osibogun said: “Giving our vulnerable young people the support and stability they deserve is our primary aim. Homes like Lawrence Lodge offer a safe and nurturing environment, close to everything and everyone they know, giving vital continuity and reassurance.

“The opening of this home marks a major milestone in our ambitious transformation programme, ensuring better outcomes and brighter futures for all our children in care."