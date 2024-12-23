New children’s homes planned in Bucks as council faces placement 'crisis'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckinghamshire Council is planning new children’s homes to help deal with the ‘excessive cost’ of private placements.

Jo Baschnonga, the service director for major projects, provided an update on the project during a meeting of the central planning committee.

She said: “I lead the council’s children’s homes programme which is setting up up to 10 new children’s homes across the county at the moment in response to the national placement sufficiency crisis.

“This is a crisis that has created a very challenging set of circumstances for councils that provide statutory children’s services.”

The officer explained there was a ‘severe shortage’ of all accommodation for children who require care and said the council faced ‘excessive costs’ of placements in the private sector due to a ‘dwindling supply’ of properties.

She also explained there had been an increase in the need for such properties since the Covid-19 pandemic and said the council has received permission for six other homes over the last two years.

None have seen any instances of anti-social behaviour or complaints from residents, according to Ms Baschnonga.

She explained the council was trying to create a ‘normal family environment’ to allow children to recover from trauma or antisocial behaviour.

Councillor Nic Brown told the meeting: “There’s no doubt that these facilities are desperately needed right across the country.”

A council report on the homes this week reads: “The project is on course to deliver above the expected savings by £1m in 2025-26, £2.5m in 2026-27 and £4m in 2026-27.”