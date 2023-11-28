New cemetery and allotments – Resolution to Borrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual loan repayments will come to around £72,000.
It is also intended to increase the council tax precept for the purpose of the loan repayments by 0.22% which is the equivalent of an additional £2,600 a year.
The required “increase-precept” public consultation has already taken place which resulted in 87% of respondents in favour of the revised proposals and 76% in favour of the required increase in the precept.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Anja Schaefer, Mayor of Buckingham, said: “I am pleased that we are now in a position to apply for a public works loan so that we can start developing our much-needed new cemetery and residents can be secure in the knowledge that they will continue to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in Buckingham.”