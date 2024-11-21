New BMX track coming to Aylesbury to address 'childhood obesity’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a new BMX pump track in Aylesbury have been approved by Buckinghamshire Council.

Bedgrove Residents and Community Association was given permission for the facility in a northern section of Bedgrove Park.

The idea for the 40m long asphalt track, which features undulating humps, was born after youngsters began building their own ramps and jumps in the Spinney nature area in the park.

As the track was approved on Wednesday afternoon, Mark Winn, the cabinet member for homelessness and regulatory services, praised the community association’s treasurer, Jo Cheek for ‘singlehandedly’ raising over £100,000 to get the project off the ground.

He told a planning meeting: “It will provide a much-needed leisure facility that can be used by BMX riders, skateboarders, scooters, as well as people in wheelchairs and by people of a variety of ages and skill levels. It will give the local youth in particular something to do.”

The cabinet member said the track could encourage young people to gather in the park rather than near shops. Adding that it could potentially discourage antisocial behaviour and even potentially serve as a location for the police to engage with youngsters.

He added: “It would also help with childhood obesity. In 2021 to 2022, 39 per cent of children in Aylesbury were overweight or obese.”

The councillor said young users of the track would be encouraged to maintain it in an attempt to involve them in the ‘prevention of vandalism, dealing with bullying and ensuring the area is litter-free’.