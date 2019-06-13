Nationwide cuts to libraries set to hit Buckingham

Just 12 weeks after heartily celebrating the 70th anniversary of Buckingham Town Library, staff have been told they must reapply for their jobs.

Just 12 weeks after heartily celebrating the 70th anniversary of Buckingham Town Library, staff have been told they must reapply for their jobs.

On the 21 March we reported on the 1940s themed event at the library where staff dressed up in period costumes and enjoyed tea and cakes.

The event also served as a launch date for a brand new Macmillan Cancer Support information point and was attended by local councillor Warren Whyte and cabinet member for public health at Buckinghamshire County Council, Noel Brown.

Local councillor Robin Stuchbury said:

“Staff are having to reapply for their own jobs and there are going to be less jobs. The narrative won't be about that and you won't be told about that but it's really not very good that councillors come to be photographed with the wonderful staff and then the next week they have to reapply for their jobs. You can think what you like about that but I don't think it's very proper.”

In 2018 there was a net loss of 127 public libraries in England, Wales and Scotland, while 712 full-time employees lost or left their jobs.

Since 2010 more than 700 libraries have closed across the United Kingdom.

In 2010, estimates from Public Libraries News suggested that approximately 10 libraries were in the hands of volunteers but by 2017, this figure had risen to around 500.