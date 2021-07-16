Mystery surrounds future of once popular Aylesbury community centre which has been sitting derelict for SEVEN years

Mystery surrounds the future of a once popular Aylesbury community centre which has sat derelict for seven years and become a real eyesore.

Elmhurst Community Centre on Fairfax Crescent has been left unused since September 2014. The building, once thriving with youth clubs, residents association meetings, community groups and parties, has been sat derelict ever since it closed and looks squalid.

The property is no longer owned by Aylesbury Vale District Council, which sold the premises to TS Taylor Limited in September 2016.

But since then little has changed. The building, which could have been used for community activities, has been left to rot - much like the nearby former home of Aylesbury United Football Club on The Buckingham Road- off Elmhurst Road.

A list of clubs operating at the centre in 2012 varies from workplace team building, Zumba classes and Tai Chi exhibitions. It was once home to hugely popular multi-cultural youth clubs and language lessons too.

The Bucks Herald attempted to contact TS Taylor Limited to discover its plans for the building, but could not track the company down.

The mystery firm has a registered address in Watford, but no company website, social media presence, or available contact information. The Bucks Herald could not find any contact details for the company such as a phone number or email address.

The Bucks Herald attempted to contact Tim Taylor, who is registered as owning the business according to his Linkedin profile. Mr Taylor did not respond to attempts made by The Herald to discuss his plans for the centre.

Attempts to get contact information for the people involved in the sale of the building via the council also proved unsuccessful.

It seems a great shame a building once at the heart of the community has become nothing more than an eyesore, seemingly serving no purpose at all.