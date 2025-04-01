Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Buckinghamshire MP has publicly spoke out against a fresh planning application to build a new 650-home development in Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Buckinghamshire MP, Greg Smith, has criticised plans to construct 650 new houses in Stoke Mandeville.

A planning application, which can be viewed on Bucks Council’s website here, shows plans for a new development between Wendover Road and Risborough Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be built on agricultural land that spans approximately 46 hectares and expands into parts of Halton and Wendover.

Manor Oak Homes's masterplan

To facilitate the high influx of new housing, development company, Manor Oak Homes, has also released plans for new sports sites, allotments, playgrounds, and a new foot and cyclepath with access to Stoke Mandeville Railway Station. A new bridge, drainage system, and orchard planting are also among the features of the development which has been submitted for the council’s consideration.

Greg Smith posted his formal objection to the development on social media and said in a statement: “This development is purely speculative, certainly damaging to the wider area and highly inappropriate for Stoke Mandeville and should be rejected due to its adverse impact on traffic and transport, planning policy compliance, flood risk, local services, and the visual landscape.”

In its masterplan, Manor Oak Homes states that the project would bring a sustainable, landscape led and transport-oriented development to Aylesbury. The company adds that all housing will be designed to echo and complement the local Aylesbury Vale architecture. And that visual enhancements will added as part of the major housing plan, if it is approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the project was submitted to the council in January 2025, Thames Water has requested more details of its foul water infrastructure plans. An ecological consultation document states that the developer’s assessment of the area is incomplete.

Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith

Within the plans is a detailed outline on how Stoke Mandeville could be renovated to cope with the additional traffic that 650 households would bring. The plans would see a new direct east/west connection between residents on the A413 Wendover Road, Marroway and the A4010 Risborough Road. The development team also plans to add a new foot and cycle path linking the new neighbourhood to Stoke Mandeville Combined School.

A new T junction would be built at the A4010 Risborough Road, which would link to Hampden Road and the A413 Wendover Road roundabout.

Further pedestrian crossings would be added if approval went ahead, and the company is seeking to create a mobility hub containing EV charging points, car parking, and bike hire schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer says it would also upgrade existing roads in the Stoke Mandeville area such as the A4010 Risborough Road and A413 Wendover Road.

Stoke Mandeville Parish Councillor Laurence Prestage, echoed Mr Smith’s concerns about flooding. He said: “The land has a natural gradual slope to the northern edge and this flooding occurs frequently on natural undeveloped land. Should the site be developed for housing there will of course be a considerable loss of land that could absorb the rainwater, so increasing the risk of existing properties in the village of Stoke Mandeville being flooded.”

He also feared the project would ruin Stoke Mandeville’s aesthetic quality, and impact residents’ ability to see the nearby Chilterns, and noted that a housing project, half the size of this one, was rejected in 2018.