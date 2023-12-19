Motorists driving in bus lanes avoid fines in Buckinghamshire, council admits

A Freedom of Information request has shown that culprits are not being penalised in the county

Motorists who drive in bus lanes are not currently being fined, Buckinghamshire Council has admitted.

Parking Services does not currently enforce any bus lane restrictions, the council revealed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) under Freedom of Information laws.

The local authority has not issued any warning notices or penalty charge notices for driving in bus lanes since mid-February 2023 when its new enforcement cameras were switched on.

bus lane offences are not being enforced in Bucks, photo from Dean Atkins

However, the council is enforcing a string of other moving traffic offences under the first phase of its rollout of ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras.

The restrictions that are monitored by the cameras include banned U-turns, 7.5 tonne weight restrictions, bus gates, vehicle prohibitions, banned turns, school keep clear areas, pedestrian zones and yellow box junctions.

The council’s lack of enforcement for driving in bus lanes was met with confusion and anger from Buckinghamshire’s motorists and residents.

Jacqueline Lisa Bentley said: “If it’s not going to be enforced then they shouldn’t be called ‘bus lanes’.

“It’s extremely dangerous for pedestrians trying to cross the road when a car comes racing down a bus lane when it’s not expected. Either enforce or get rid completely.”

Fergus Bailey said: “Aylesbury bus lanes are a silly idea. A lane that’s empty apart from a few seconds every hour to let a bus through that is only really full at peak hours is daft.”

Darren Willmin added: “So the bus lanes are not being enforced. The council need to resolve the major traffic issues in and around the Aylesbury area.”

A spokesperson for Bucks Advanced Riders & Drivers said: “The rules surrounding the use of bus lanes are there for everyone’s safety and to keep public transport moving.

“Using ANPR cameras is an effective and economic tool to monitor and enforce them.”

The council said driving in a bus lane is still an offence, which the police can enforce.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Any bus lane offences are primarily for the local authorities to enforce, and many are now doing this themselves through ANPR and their new powers under Part 6 of the Road Traffic Act.”

They added that officers have the discretion to enforce offences they witness where there is no local authority enforcement already in place.

The council said that only eight of its ANPR enforcement locations are currently operational, with a further 14 locations to be rolled out in 2024.