Milton Keynes and Aylesbury voters go to the polls for Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner election

Polling stations have opened this morning (2 May) for the election of a new police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley.

Voters across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Milton Keynes have until 10pm tonight to cast their ballots after polling stations opened at 7am.

The candidates are the current PCC Matthew Barber (Conservative), Tim Starkey (Labour), Tim Bearder (Lib Dem), Ben Holden-Crowther (More Police Officers for Thames Valley) and Russell Fowler (Independent).

Polling Station Flackwell Heath Community Centre, photo from Charlie Smith Local Democracy Reporting Service

Voters must bring photo ID with them.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to a voter called Neil outside his local polling station in Flackwell Heath.

He said: “It is important to vote, because in a democratic society, you have the opportunity to do it. It is use it or lose it. It is something we are paying our taxes for.”

Neil said his vote in the PCC election had been influenced by his wish to see more police officers on the streets.

People will be voting across Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire, photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

“There aren’t enough police on the beat,” he said, “I think the whole need of policing is changing. There are challenges that the internet and social media bring.”

The successful PCC – who is expected to be announced on Saturday (4 May) – will hold a four-year term in office.

The purpose of the role is to hold the police force to account and scrutinise its performance, acting as ‘the voice of the public’.